Allen James Duff
(Longnewton) Sadly passed away
on Friday 14th June in the care of the Margaret Kerr Unit,
Borders General Hospital.
James, husband of Margaret,
much loved father to Jamie
& Gina, Guk to Robin,
brother to Issy and father-in-law to Jamie. Interment private,
however a Celebration of Life will take place at Longnewton in due course to which all friends are respectfully invited. Details of which will shortly be available from Thomas Brown & Sons Funeral Directors, Melrose
tel:- 01896822632 or website
www.thomasbrownandsons.co.uk/
announcements.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 20, 2019
