THOM Jack
(Galashiels, formerly
South Africa) Peacefully, surrounded by his family
at the Borders General Hospital
on Sunday 18th August 2019,
Jack, aged 74 years, dear husband of Linda, loving dad of Nikki and Michelle, grandfather of Andy, Dylan, Morgan and Tristian and brother of Margaret and Janice. Cremation service at Borders Crematorium on Tuesday
27th August at 12.00noon to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be received on retiring from service for The Macmillan Centre, Borders General Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 22, 2019