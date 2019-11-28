|
WAITE Kelso Garry and family and Dorothy would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their messages of sympathy following the sad loss of Irene. Thanks to Rev Anna Rodwell for her comforting service also to all who attended the Borders Crematorium and gave generously to the collection for the Stroke Unit at the BGH.
Special thanks to David and staff at
Kyle Bros for all arrangements carried out with such care and dignity.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 28, 2019