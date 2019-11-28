Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Waite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Waite

Notice

Irene Waite Notice
WAITE Kelso Garry and family and Dorothy would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their messages of sympathy following the sad loss of Irene. Thanks to Rev Anna Rodwell for her comforting service also to all who attended the Borders Crematorium and gave generously to the collection for the Stroke Unit at the BGH.
Special thanks to David and staff at
Kyle Bros for all arrangements carried out with such care and dignity.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -