Waite Irene
(née Henderson)
(Kersknowe, Kelso) Peacefully, at home, on
Friday, 8th November 2019,
aged 80 years. Irene,
beloved wife of the late Tom,
loving mum of Garry, devoted granny of Jodie, Sean and Cian, mother-in-law
of Paula, dear sister of Dorothy
and the late May and Jean.
Funeral service at
Borders Crematorium, Melrose,
on Wednesday, 20th November,
at 1.00pm, to which all friends and family are welcome. Family flowers only, donations, if desired to The Stroke Unit, Borders General Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 14, 2019
