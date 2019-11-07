|
|
|
Middlemiss (Jedburgh) Peacefully after a short illness at Kelso Community Hospital on Monday
4th November 2019. Irene,
Allerton Court, Jedburgh beloved wife of Ian, much loved mother of Diane and Ian and mother-in-law of Colin,
proud granny to Louise, Oliver, Jack, Nicole and Greg.
Service at St John's Episcopal Church Jedburgh on Friday 15th November 2019 at 11.00am to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, to be followed by a private interment.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be made in aid of Kelso Community Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 7, 2019