THOMSON (Jedburgh) Very peacefully at Milfield Gardens Care Home on 13th March 2019 surrounded by his family,
Ian (The Lion), beloved husband of Ellen, loving dad of James and Catherine, doting grandad of Cameron, Michael, Craig and great grandad of Thomas, Logan, Sophie and Lewis. Brother of Sylvia and Alan.
Graveside service at Castlewood Cemetery, Jedburgh on Wednesday 27th March 2019 at 1.00pm to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Flowers open.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 21, 2019
