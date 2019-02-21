Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Finney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Finney

Notice Condolences

Helen Finney Notice
Finney Helen
Walkerburn Peacefully at Borders General Hospital, on Friday 15th February 2019, Helen.
Dearly beloved wife of David,
much loved mum of Rachel and Robyn and a doting granny of Calvin.
A service will be held at
Walkerburn Public Hall on
Monday 4th March at 10am followed by interment at Innerleithen Cemetery at approximately 11am to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired,
will be taken for the Macmillan Centre
at BGH.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.