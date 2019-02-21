|
|
|
Finney Helen
Walkerburn Peacefully at Borders General Hospital, on Friday 15th February 2019, Helen.
Dearly beloved wife of David,
much loved mum of Rachel and Robyn and a doting granny of Calvin.
A service will be held at
Walkerburn Public Hall on
Monday 4th March at 10am followed by interment at Innerleithen Cemetery at approximately 11am to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired,
will be taken for the Macmillan Centre
at BGH.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More