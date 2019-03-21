|
BELL Helen Grace
(Née Mathewson)
(Kelso) Bill and Derek would like to sincerely thank all family and friends for their cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy
following the sad loss of Grace.
Special thanks to Rev. Anna Rodwell
for her support and her warm
comforting services.
Thanks to all who attended Borders Crematorium and Kelso North and contributed generously to the retiring collection sum of £283.52 for
Friends of Kelso Hospital.
Thanks to Dr Cutting and the staff of Kelso Community Hospital for their care, attention and compassion.
Also to Kyle Bros for their care and professionalism.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 21, 2019
