DUNCAN Hazel Yair.
Peacefully at Riverside Healthcare Centre, Selkirk on Thursday 27th June, 2019.
Hazel, beloved wife of Alan, much loved Mum of Pat, Alan, Andrew, and Jackie, loving Nana to Kathryn, Lynne, Ashleigh, Daniel, Alistair, Jamie and Rian, doting Noonoo to Nathan and Erin. A cherished Mother-in-law, Sister, Aunt and friend to many.
A service will be held at
Borders Crematorium, Melrose on
Tuesday 9th July at 12 noon, to which all family & friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to Margaret Kerr Unit & Riverside Healthcare Centre.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 4, 2019
