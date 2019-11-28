|
|
|
Carruthers Harry Arthur
(Galashiels) Peacefully in the
excellent care of
The Margaret Kerr Unit on
Monday 25th November 2019, Harry, beloved husband of Jennifer.
Much loved dad of Gayle and dad-in-law and friend of Ashley. Treasured papa of Brooke and Neve and loving brother to Evelyn, David and the late Lesley.
Funeral will take place at
Borders Crematorium on
Thursday 5th December at 11am
to which all friends are welcome.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
to The Margaret Kerr Unit
and Lymphoma Action.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 28, 2019