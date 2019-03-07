Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
13:00
Borders Crematorium
Melrose
Harold Inglis

Harold Inglis Notice
INGLIS Harold Alexander Henderson
Selkirk It is with great sadness that Harold of Curror Street, Selkirk,
died peacefully in hospital on Thursday 21st February 2019 aged 83 years.
A devoted and loving husband to Carol and father of Sheila, Fiona, Christine, Kerry, Frances & John and
beloved brother of Margot.
As a long standing member
of the Church and Scouts
he will be sadly missed by all.
A funeral service will be held at Borders Crematorium, Melrose on Tuesday 12th March 2019 at 1pm. Donations to the Margaret Kerr Unit at Borders General Hospital in lieu of flowers please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 7, 2019
