|
|
|
MASON Haley
Selkirk Peacefully in Ward 5 at Borders General Hospital, on Monday 23rd September 2019,
Haley beloved husband of the late Pauline, dear dad of Haley and Zeana and a much loved brother of
Keith and Margaret.
A service will be held at
Borders Crematorium on Monday 7th October at 3pm to which all family and friends are invited.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, will be taken for Marie Curie and
The Macmillan Nurses.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 3, 2019