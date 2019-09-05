The 10th Duke

of Roxburghe

The private family funeral

for the Duke of Roxburghe

will take place at Floors Castle

on Monday 9th September.



The estate staff, current and retired, and farm tenants have all been invited to pay their respects to the Duke

when he leaves the castle by

the front porch for his interment.

The family would love to extend this invitation to any in the community

who would like to do the same.



Please could you assemble on the front lawn on the north side of the castle by 12:30pm. Enter via the Main Gates

off Roxburgh Street and follow directions for parking.



Last entry through the Main Gate

will be at 12:15pm after which they

will be closed for the procession. Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 5, 2019