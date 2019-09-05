|
|
|
The 10th Duke
of Roxburghe
The private family funeral
for the Duke of Roxburghe
will take place at Floors Castle
on Monday 9th September.
The estate staff, current and retired, and farm tenants have all been invited to pay their respects to the Duke
when he leaves the castle by
the front porch for his interment.
The family would love to extend this invitation to any in the community
who would like to do the same.
Please could you assemble on the front lawn on the north side of the castle by 12:30pm. Enter via the Main Gates
off Roxburgh Street and follow directions for parking.
Last entry through the Main Gate
will be at 12:15pm after which they
will be closed for the procession.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 5, 2019