|
|
|
HENDERSON Graham Douglas
(Melrose) Peacefully at home on
Saturday 9th March 2019
after a long illness,
Graham, (Burts Hotel, Melrose)
beloved husband of Anne,
loving father of Louise,
Nicholas, Claire and James,
proud grandfather of his
ten grandchildren and
dear brother of Diane.
Private interment followed by
a Service of Thanksgiving
at Melrose Parish Church on
Monday 18th March at 12.30pm
to which all friends are
respectfully invited.
No flowers please but
donations if desired will
be received on retiring from
service for the Margaret Kerr Unit.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More