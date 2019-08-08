|
|
|
CORCORAN Graham
(Newtown
St. Boswells) Janette and family would like to thank everyone who sent flowers and cards of sympathy following the loss of Graham. Thanks to
Father Nick Welsh for his comforting service, Piper Billy Easson and to all who attended Borders Crematorium and contributed so generously to the retiring collection of £536.18 for
Border Diabetes. Special thanks to Anne and Alan Smith for all their kindness and to Thomas Brown & Sons, Funeral Directors, Melrose.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 8, 2019