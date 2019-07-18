|
CORCORAN Graham (Corky)
(Newtown
St. Boswells) Very suddenly at home on Thursday 11th July 2019,
Graham (Corky), dearly beloved
husband of Janette, dear dad of Michael and Bruce and proud and loving papa to his grandchildren.
A service will be held at
Borders Crematorium at a date
and time still to be confirmed.
For further information please contact Thomas Brown & Sons, Funeral Directors, Melrose, tel 01896 822632 or www.thomasbrownandsons.co.uk
/announcements.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 18, 2019