MOFFAT Georgina (Jean)
(Ancrum) Peacefully, at
Kelso Community Hospital
on Sunday 2nd June 2019,
Jean, dearly beloved wife
of the late Jock,
dear mum of Joan, Lynda,
Elizabeth and Christine,
a dear mother-in-law, grandmother
and great grandmother to her family.
Cremation service at
Borders Crematorium on
Wednesday 12th June at
2.00pm to which all friends
are respectfully invited.
No flowers please but
donations if desired will be
received on retiring from service
for Kelso Community Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 6, 2019
