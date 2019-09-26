Home

GALLOWAY Georgetta (Etta)
(Nee Fullerton)
(Galashiels) Suddenly at home on Saturday 21st September 2019,
Etta, Tweed Terrace, Galashiels, beloved wife of the late Archie,
loving mother of Brian and Elaine,
mother-in-law of Martin and
proud grandma of Rory.
Funeral service at
Melrose Parish Church on Thursday 3rd October at 11.00am followed by interment in Wairds Cemetery at 11.45am to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 26, 2019
