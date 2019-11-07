|
|
|
PLAYFAIR George Murray
(Kelso) Peacefully, at Borders General Hospital,
on 26th October 2019.
Beloved husband of Rosemary,
dear dad of Murray and Andrew,
father in law to Gabby and Louise and
a much loved grandad of Hayley-Anne and brother of Richard and the
late James.
Funeral service at Kelso North Parish Church, on Monday, 11th November,
at 12.00 noon, to which all friends are welcome, interment thereafter at Rosebank Cemetery, Kelso.
Family flowers only.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 7, 2019