McDONALD Peacefully at Blairgowrie Cottage Hospital on Friday 6th December 2019,
George, beloved husband of Anne, much loved dad of Lynn and Kirsty, highly respected father-in-law of Brent and Paul, dear papa of Bradley and Kyra and a loved brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral service in Perth Crematorium on Wednesday 18th December at
10.30 am to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please but donations to Asbestos Action Tayside
may be given at the crematorium.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Dec. 12, 2019