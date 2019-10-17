|
HYDE George Reginald Selkirk.
Died peacefully at
Borders General Hospital on 9th October 2019, after a long illness. Beloved Husband of Lyn, much loved Dad of Jen and Robin, Father-in-law to Graham and Sally, Grandfather to Cameron and Chloe, Brother of Dorothy and Uncle to Madeleine
and Kenneth.
Service at Borders Crematorium, Melrose on Friday 25th October at
1pm, to which all friends are welcome, bright colours welcome.
Family flowers only, please, donations
if desired to Ward 5 at BGH and Chest Heart & Stroke.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 17, 2019