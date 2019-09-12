Home

George Hope

George Hope Notice
HOPE George Robert (Bob) Anne, Rebecca, Marie, Douglas and family would like to thank everyone for their lovely messages, flowers and cards on the passing of our dear husband, father, father-in-law, grandad and friend to many, Bob, he will be sadly missed
by us all. Thank you to all that came along to Hobkirk for the funeral, to
Dr Barker and the staff at Jedburgh Health Centre, Beatties Undertaker, Rev. Alistair Cook, and many thanks to Henry Douglas for his kind words.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 12, 2019
