HOGARTH George Lauder (Dod)
(Kelso formerly Ednam) Peacefully, at Kelso Hospital,
on 2nd November 2019, aged 94 years.
Beloved husband of the late Rena, father of John and David, father-in-law to Maureen and Helen and a
much loved papa and great-papa.
Funeral service at Borders Crematorium, Melrose, on
Tuesday, 12th November, at 12.00 noon,
to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only, donations,
if desired to Friends of Kelso Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 7, 2019
