|
|
|
CESSFORD George Douglas
(Town Yetholm) Peacefully, at Kelso Hospital, on 12th August 2019,
aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Ruby, loving dad of Katrina and George, father-in-law to Brian and Naomi and much loved papa of Craig, Grant, Emma, Lucy and Ben.
Funeral service at Yetholm Kirk,
on Thursday, 22nd August, at
12.00 noon, to which all friends
are welcome, interment thereafter at
Yetholm Cemetery at 12.50pm.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired to Friends of Kelso Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 15, 2019