Calder George Duns/Ayton.
Peacefully, at
The Knoll Hospital, Duns, on Sunday 14th July, George, dearly loved husband of Isabel, loving father of Alistair and Elaine, father in law of Louise and Walter,
adored grumpa of his 6 grandchildren and two great granddaughters.
Funeral service in Ayton Church on Monday 22nd July at 11am followed by interment in Ayton Churchyard to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only, retiring donation if desired to prostate cancer.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 18, 2019