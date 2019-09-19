Home

McKENZIE
Gary
(Earlston) Rachel and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy shown to them after the sad loss of Gary.
Thanks to Doctors and staff at Borders General Hospital and Earlston Health Centre for their care shown to Gary. Thanks also to Jane Keir for her comforting service and to all who attended Borders Crematorium and contributed so generously to the retiring collection sum of £ 406.95 which shall be forwarded to the Borders Branch of the Parkinson's Society and also thanks to
Thomas Brown & Sons,
Funeral Directors, Melrose.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 19, 2019
