Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00
Borders Crematorium
McKENZIE
Gary
(Earlston) After a long illness at Borders General Hospital on
Friday 30th August 2019, Gary,
aged 55 years, dad of Daniel and Lauren, much loved elder son of
Rachel and the late Bob, brother of
Dan, brother-in-law of Kerry, uncle to Craig and Annalea , great uncle to
Alyx and Peyton and loving nephew
and friend to all his family.
Cremation service at Borders Crematorium on Friday 6th September at 11.00am to which all friends are respectfully invited. Casual clothing welcome, family flowers only please, but donations if desired will be
received on retiring from service for the Borders Branch of the Parkinson's Society.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 5, 2019
