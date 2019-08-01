Home

Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00
St Mary's R.C. Church
Frank Gallagher Notice
Gallagher (Jedburgh) Peacefully on Sunday 28th July 2019
at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh.
Frank, devoted husband of the late Margaret, much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Requiem Mass at St Mary's R.C.
Church on Tuesday 6th August 2019
at 12.00noon with interment in
Castlewood Cemetery at 1.15pm to
which all family and friends are
respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please. R.I.P.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 1, 2019
