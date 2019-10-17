|
|
|
LAFONTAINE-SMITH Francine
(Town Yetholm) Francine died on
10th October 2019, aged 70,
peacefully and surrounded
by family after a prolonged
period of ill health.
Beloved wife of the late J Leslie Smith
and the late David F Smith,
Lieutenant Commander RN,
much loved mother to Dominique,
caring mother-in-law to James,
cherished cousin to Marguerite,
Pierre, Lorraine, James and
members of her extended family.
Special appreciation to
Brian and Carolyn Kelly
for their loyal care and friendship
and to the compassionate
nurses at Kelso Hospital.
Private service to be held in
Canada at a later date.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 17, 2019