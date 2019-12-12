Home

Elsie Monaghan

Notice

Elsie Monaghan Notice
Monaghan (Kelso) Gail, Bob and families would like to thank everyone for the many cards, flowers and
kind expressions of sympathy
received following the
sad loss of their mum Elsie.
Sincere thanks to
Rev Anna Rodwell for her
uplifting service and to
all who attended the funeral
and contributed so generously
to the sum of £689.87
for Alzheimer Scotland.
Thanks also to Kyles for their
guidance and professionalism,
Gail Watson for the beautiful floral
arrangements and The Cross Keys
for the lovely buffet.
Thanks to all at Kelso Health Centre,
Older Adults Team at Poynder View
and Kelso Social Care for all their help
over the last few years.
A very special thank you to all
the staff at The Garden Centre
and to Elsie's wonderful carers
at home and in Knowesouth
and Evanthea House who
showed mum such kindness,
respect, patience and compassion.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Dec. 12, 2019
