Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00
Kelso North Parish Church
Interment
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:45
Rosebank Cemetery
Kelso
Elsie Monaghan Notice
MONAGHAN Elsie (née Dagg)
(Kelso) Suddenly, but peacefully, in the loving care of Evanthea House, Kelso, on 17th November 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bobby,
much loved mum of Gail and Bob, mother-in-law to Glynn and Aileen, proud and cherished granny of Jillian, Allan, Louise, Allan, Stephen, Michael and Leanne, great-granny to Aerin, Angus, Olivia and Alexander and sister to Jenny, Adam, John and the late Alec. Funeral service at Kelso North Parish Church, on Tuesday, 3rd December, at 12.00 noon, to which all friends are invited, interment thereafter at Rosebank Cemetery, Kelso at 12.50pm. Family flowers only.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 21, 2019
