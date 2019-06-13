Home

RENWICK Elizabeth Gary, Douglas and Louise would like to thank all family and friends who attended Beth's funeral, and for the cards and messages of sympathy.
Special thanks to Rev. Alistair Cook for his prayers and comforting service. Thanks to John Beattie & Sons for their professional and dignified service, thanks to all doctors, nurses and staff at the BGH and Hawick Community Hospital.
A collection raised £160.00 for Friends of Hawick Community Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 13, 2019
