|
|
|
ramsay Elizabeth (Betty)
Kelso Francis and family would like to thank everyone for their kind words, cards, flowers and support during Betty's short illness.
Thank you to Rev Anna Rodwell,
Kyle Bros and all who attended
Kelso North Church.
A special mention to Kelso Medical Practice, Palliative Care Team, District Evening and Marie Curie Nurses for their excellent care and support.
A large sum was raised at the funeral service towards Marie Curie.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Dec. 12, 2019