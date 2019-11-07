|
Brown Donny
Galashiels Suddenly but peacefully at the Borders General Hospital
on Tuesday 29th October 2019,
Donny, beloved husband of Betty.
Much loved dad, papa,
great-grandad and brother.
Funeral will take place at
Old Parish and St. Paul's Church on
Wednesday 13th November at 11am, thereafter to Heatheryett Cemetery for 11.45am. All friends are welcome. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Epilepsy Scotland in memory of Donny.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 7, 2019