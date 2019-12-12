|
|
|
MACMILLAN Dilys
(nee Freeman)
(Temple, formerly Muirhouse Farm, Stow) Peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday 4th December 2019,
Dilys, aged 95 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Thomas Graeme Macmillan, gentleman farmer and former Master of Lauderdale Foxhounds, dear mother of Robin, Sandra and the late John,
mother -in-law of Hania and dearly loved grandmother and great grandmother.
Cremation service at Borders Crematorium on Friday 13th December at 12.00noon to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Dec. 12, 2019