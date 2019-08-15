|
|
|
ROBERTSON Debbie
(Ladhopemuir, Galashiels) After a short illness at the Borders General Hospital on Sunday
11th August 2019 with great courage and dignity, Debbie, aged 58 years.
Loving wife of Peter, daughter of Margaret and Maurice, step-daughter of Mollie and Ray, daughter-in-law
of Anna, sister of Julia and the late Rachel, and Debbie to Joanna, Iain, Evie, Annabelle, Zoë, Adam, Edith,
Rose, Natasha, Maina and Brodie.
Cremation service at Borders Crematorium on Friday 30th August
at 1.00pm to which all friends are
respectfully invited. Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be received on retiring from service for Cancer Research U.K.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 15, 2019