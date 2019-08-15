|
TURNER Captain David James Turner Royal Navy (Ettrickbridge Selkirk, formerly
Ealing, London) Peacefully, after a short illness at the Margaret Kerr Unit, Borders General Hospital on 31 st July 2019.
David, aged 44 years, dearly beloved husband of Charlotte, loving father of Roberta and Gulliver, cherished son of Roger and the late Jean and brother of Hannah and Tom.
Funeral service at Victoria Halls, Selkirk on Thursday 22nd August at 2.00pm to which all friends are respectfully invited. Cremation thereafter private.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 15, 2019