|
|
|
Lindsay David (Kelso formerly
Chapleton, Lanarkshire)
Peacefully, at the
Borders General Hospital, on
Sunday, 30th June 2019, aged 85 years,
David, loving husband of Christine, much loved father of Linda, Gill and David, loving grandfather and great grandfather to all his 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Funeral service at
Borders Crematorium, Melrose on Wednesday 17th July at 2.00pm to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only,
donations may be given towards
The British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 11, 2019