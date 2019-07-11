Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Lindsay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lindsay

Notice Condolences

David Lindsay Notice
Lindsay David (Kelso formerly
Chapleton, Lanarkshire)
Peacefully, at the
Borders General Hospital, on
Sunday, 30th June 2019, aged 85 years,
David, loving husband of Christine, much loved father of Linda, Gill and David, loving grandfather and great grandfather to all his 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Funeral service at
Borders Crematorium, Melrose on Wednesday 17th July at 2.00pm to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only,
donations may be given towards
The British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.