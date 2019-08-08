Home

BEATTIE David
(Coldstream) After a short illness at Borders General Hospital on Thursday 1st August 2019, Dave,
(classic car enthusiast)
dearly beloved husband of Beryl (Madonna), dearest dad of David and Paul, father-in-law of Karen, proud and loving grandad to Sarah and Paul
and Sarah's husband Colin and great grandad to James, Arron and Louis.
Cremation service at Borders Crematorium on Monday 12th August at 2.00pm to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please but donations if
desired will be received on retiring from service for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 8, 2019
