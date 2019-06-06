|
HOLMES Nettie and family would like
to thank all the staff at Knowesouth Care Home and SB Cares for their care and attention, when attending to Dave
prior to his recent passing.
Also, thank you to all who attended Borders Crematorium for his funeral service and for all the cards and flowers. Thanks to Captain Caroline Brophy-Parkin for the service and all at CR Low for making a difficult time that little bit easier. A donation of £146.15
will be made to Alzheimer Scotland following the retiring collection.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 6, 2019
