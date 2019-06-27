|
|
|
ELLIOT (Jedburgh) Suddenly at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on 11th June 2019.
Dave (The Brick) Elliot, dear husband of the late Veronica, loving father of
Scott and Euan and grandfather to
Star and Phoenix.
Service at Borders Crematorium on Friday 28th June 2019 at 1.00pm to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be made in aid of the British Heart Foundation and Marie Curie.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 27, 2019
