|
|
|
COWAN Allan Riddell
(Coot)
(St. Boswells) Peacefully at Borders General Hospital on 16th June 2019, Allan,
loving husband of the late Margaret, father of Fiona and Derek, father-in-law of Derek and Sharon and loving papa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Interment at Benrig Cemetery,
St. Boswells on Wednesday 26th June at 11.30a.m to which all
friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be
received on retiring from service for
Cancer Research. Thanks to the staff of Ward 4, BGH and District nurses for their care and attention to Allan.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 20, 2019
Read More