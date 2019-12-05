|
|
|
MACKENZIE Colin
(Darnick) Peacefully at Borders General Hospital on Wednesday
27th November 2019, surrounded by his family, Colin, dearly loved husband of Liz, adored father of Fiona, Elaine and Mhorag, proud and loving grandad of Steven, Stuart, Sean, Andrew and Caitlin and great grandad of Joseph.
Funeral service at Borders Crematorium, Melrose on Tuesday
10th December at 12:00noon to which all friends and family are invited.
Family flowers only please, donations welcome to Emergency Department and Borders Dialysis Unit, Borders General Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Dec. 5, 2019