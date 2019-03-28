Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00
Holy Trinity Church
Melrose
View Map
Interment
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:45
Holy Trinity Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Hart

Notice Condolences

Colin Hart Notice
HART Colin
(Newstead, Melrose) Peacefully at Borders General Hospital on Monday 25th March 2019, Colin, beloved husband and best friend of Diana, loving father of Robbie and Cathie, father-in-law of Rabea and proud and loving grandad of Samuel and Finn. Funeral service at Holy Trinity Church, Melrose on Friday 5th April at 11.00am followed by interment in Holy
Trinity Cemetery at 11.45am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family
flowers only please but donations if desired will be received on retiring from service for RNLI and
Holy Trinity Church.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.