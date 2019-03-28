|
|
|
HART Colin
(Newstead, Melrose) Peacefully at Borders General Hospital on Monday 25th March 2019, Colin, beloved husband and best friend of Diana, loving father of Robbie and Cathie, father-in-law of Rabea and proud and loving grandad of Samuel and Finn. Funeral service at Holy Trinity Church, Melrose on Friday 5th April at 11.00am followed by interment in Holy
Trinity Cemetery at 11.45am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family
flowers only please but donations if desired will be received on retiring from service for RNLI and
Holy Trinity Church.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More