MITCHELL Charles
(Tillmouth, formerly Smailholm) Peacefully, at Hillside Nursing Home, on Monday, 3rd June 2019, aged 80 years.
Charlie, beloved husband of Ann
and much-loved father of Pauline, Amanda and Kersten.
Funeral service at Smailholm Church on Wednesday, 19th June 2019
at 11.00am followed by cremation
at Borders Crematorium, Melrose
at 1.00pm to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers
only please. Donations if desired towards RNLI may be given.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 13, 2019
