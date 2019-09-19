Home

STEWART CAROLYN
GALASHIELS Peacefully at the
Margaret Kerr Unit on Saturday 14th September 2019, Carolyn, nee Thomson, beloved wife of Bobby and much loved mum of Fiona.
Funeral will take place at
St John's Church, Langlee on Wednesday 25th September at 11am thereafter to Wairds Cemetery
for 12 noon to which all friends
are welcome.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to
The Lavender Touch and Galashiels Town Band in memory of Carolyn.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 19, 2019
