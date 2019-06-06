Home

Galashiels Peacefully at
Borders General Hospital,
on Tuesday 28 May 2019,
Carol, daughter of the late Jim and Sybil
Fowler (Innerleithen), much loved mum to Shona, Derek and Andrew, loved sister of James and grandma to
Sean, Zac, Cody, Iona and Jaxon.
Loving mother-in-law,
auntie and dear friend to all.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 11 June at 11am
at Borders Crematorium, thereafter to Heatheryett Cemetery for 12 noon approx., to which all friends are welcome. Please wear something purple. Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired to
Angelman UK in memory of Carol.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 6, 2019
