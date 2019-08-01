Resources More Obituaries for Bunty Thomson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bunty Thomson

Notice Thomson Bunty The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all the relatives, and friends for their kind messages of support, sympathy cards and flowers received since their recent sad loss.

Thanks also to the doctors and nurses in ward 6 and ward 14 of the BGH for the care they showed Bunty during her illness, for the SRS team for their ongoing care and attention,

Kyle Brothers Funeral Directors for the professionalism and kindness shown and all of the staff of Ednam Parish Church in helping to provide a lovely funeral service.

Thanks to all who attended the funeral service at Ednam Parish Church, where over £600 was collected towards the maintenance and up keep of Kelso North and Ednam churches.

A special Thank you to

Revd Anna Rodwell, for being with us all, throughout Bunty's short illness in BGH, and for her kindness and compassion, to help us through the most difficult of times. Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 1, 2019