|
|
|
THOMSON Tragically, in a freak accident doing the job he loved on the 25th October 2019, Bryan Euan Thomson, dearly loved
son, brother, boyfriend, uncle,
brother-in-law, nephew, and a friend dearly loved by all. Service on
Monday 11th November 2019 in
Hawick Town Hall, High Street, Hawick, at 11.15 am, with interment in
Roberton Cemetery at 12.45 pm,
to which all family and friends
are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Dress code optional.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 7, 2019