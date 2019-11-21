|
|
|
MOFFAT (Jedburgh) Helen would like to thank everyone
for the many cards, flowers
and kind expressions of sympathy received following the sad loss
of her husband, Bruce.
Sincere thanks to Rev. Una Stewart and Bruce McNicol for the comforting service and to all who attended the funeral. Thanks to Zoe and all the staff at Oliver & Sons for their professional service, and to all the staff in
the Margaret Kerr Unit for the
wonderful care Bruce received.
The retiring collection raised £2,650 for Bruce's chosen charities.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 21, 2019